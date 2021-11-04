(TBTCO) - Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on November 3 with nearly 52 trillion VND (more than 2.2 billion USD) worth of shares traded on all bourses.

Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on November 3 with more than 2.2 billion USD worth of shares traded on all bourses (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on November 3 with nearly 52 trillion VND (more than 2.2 billion USD) worth of shares traded on all bourses.

Over 1.5 billion shares, worth nearly 43.21 trillion VND, was traded on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE).

The benchmark VN-Index on the HOSE fell to 1,444.3 for losing 8.16 points. There were 144 stocks rising, 328 sliding and 29 ending flat on the market.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index dropped 8.4 points to close the session at 415.71 points. Over 221 million shares, worth nearly 5.31 trillion VND, were traded on the northern bourse. There were 75 stocks increasing, 181 declining, and 96 ending flat.

The UPCoM-Index for the unlisted public companies increased by 0.05 points to 106.98 points, with more than 170 million stocks traded on the market for over 3.46 trillion VND. There were 159 stocks increasing, 191 declining and 546 ending flat.

The HOSE experienced strong net buying of over 282 billion VND from foreign investors, while they net sold 13.35 billion VND and about 12 billion VND on HNX and UPCoM, respectively./.