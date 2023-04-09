Ten containers of Vietnamese ST25 rice exported to Vanuatu

The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has helped Vietnamese enterprises to sign a deal to export ten containers of ST25 rice to Vanuatu, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Poster "Vietnam, land of world's best rice" promoted in Vanuatu (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia and Vanuatu Nguyen Phu Hoa said that the parties have also agreed on the next shipments, with the total demand expected to be up to thousands of tonnes of Vietnamese rice to Vanuatu.

In addition to supporting the successful signing of contracts and completing bank procedures to transfer 30% deposits to Vietnamese businesses, the Head of the Vietnam Trade Office and the business visited each major supermarket in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, to give supermarket owners a try, and invite the consumption of Vietnamese rice.

Over the past three years, with the slogan "Vietnam, land of world's best rice" initiated by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, Vietnamese rice has confirmed its quality and gained a foothold in the Australian market and it continues to be promoted in Vanuatu./.