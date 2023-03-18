Third Vietnam Connect Forum 2023 held in Da Nang

The third Vietnam Connect Forum 2023, themed “Breakthroughs for central Vietnam, green and digital transition in sustainable economic growth strategies”, was held in the central city of Da Nang on March 17.

Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the municipal People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Economic Times magazine.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hailed localities and businesses in the central and Central Highlands regions for issuing strategies and action plans on green growth and digital transformation and seeking eco-friendly development models.

The Vietnamese government supports effective cooperation with like-minded countries, international organisations, and business communities at home and abroad in the process of fulfilling sustainable development, green growth, and digital transformation goals, he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc said with geographical advantages and an ideal climate for the development of green energy, the central and Central Highlands regions are attractive investment destinations for foreign investors.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Stefanie Stallmeister, Operations Manager of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam, said it is time for the central and Central Highlands regions to adapt to climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

The WB always wishes to support the central region in its development for coming years, she added.

In recent years, Vietnam's digital economy has grown by about 38% on average per year. In 2022, the value of its economy reached around 23 billion USD. These results have made Vietnam the second fastest-growing digital economy in the world, behind India. It is also the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia. According to Google and Temasek, the value of Vietnam's digital economy could reach 49 billion USD by 2025 and 120-200 billion USD by 2030.

The forum focused its discussions on issues related to green transformation and digital technology such as trends, models, and solutions worldwide, and arising issues in cities and provinces of the central and Central Highlands regions./.