Da Nang launches direct air route to Uzbekistan

Nguyen Thi Phuong, President of Prestige DMC Vietnam, noted that the charter service from Tashkent to Da Nang is being operated through a partnership between Prestige DMC Vietnam, Red Island Company, Centrium-Air Airways, and Prestige Travel Uzbekistan.

Tourists from Tashkent to Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

A direct flight from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, landed at Da Nang International Airport on April 27, bringing over 180 visitors to the central coastal city of Da Nang for tourism and cultural experiences.

The arriving passengers were warmly welcomed by representatives of the municipal Department of Tourism, Da Nang International Airport, and associated tourism companies. Celebrations included a traditional water cannon salute, cultural performances, mascots, flowers, and souvenir gifts.

Many visitors expressed their excitement at the warm reception and their eagerness to explore Da Nang’s iconic destinations, particularly its famous beaches, as well as its vibrant culture and cuisine.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, President of Prestige DMC Vietnam, noted that the charter service from Tashkent to Da Nang is being operated through a partnership between Prestige DMC Vietnam, Red Island Company, Centrium-Air Airways, and Prestige Travel Uzbekistan.

The service is scheduled from April 27 to October 31, initially operating once per week, with plans to increase to two flights per week starting June to meet growing travel demand.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism, stated that following the success of the recent direct route from Kazakhstan's Almaty to Da Nang, the new connection to Tashkent reaffirms the city’s appeal to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market and highlights Da Nang’s ongoing efforts to expand its international air links. This development is seen as a positive signal, opening up new tourism opportunities from this promising region.

Earlier, from April 23–25, Da Nang authorities participated in the Kazakhstan International Travel Fair (KITF) to promote the city as a destination, introduce tourism products, and establish partnerships within the CIS market. The delegation also conducted market research to better tailor services to visitor preferences.

The number of tourists from CIS countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, is expected to rise in 2025, with around 10,000 visitors per month between April and October. The addition of the Tashkent-Da Nang route brings the total number of weekly flights between Da Nang and CIS countries to 11.

Besides, starting June 3, Air Astana is set to launch four weekly flights from Almaty to Da Nang.

Da Nang’s tourism sector remains committed to diversifying its international markets and expanding its global air connectivity to strengthen its position as a leading tourism hub./.