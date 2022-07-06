Three Vietnamese cities named among top best cities in Southeast Asia

Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi, and Da Nang are among the top best cities in Southeast Asia, according to the Travel & Leisure magazine.

A corner of Ha Noi.

Specifically, Da Nang ranked third, Ha Noi was positioned at the fifth place, and Ho Chi Minh City was rated at eighth.

Sheraton Saigon Hotel was honored as the best city hotel in Viet Nam in 2022 while Capella Ha Noi Hotel and Park Hyatt Saigon are in the following positions in the Top 10.

Phu Quoc and Con Dao are the top resort destinations in the category of best islands in Southeast Asia.

Travel & Leisure is the world’s leading travel magazine based in New York City (USA), with more than 16 million readers per month./.