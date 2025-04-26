Viet Nam is ready to engage in dialogue with the U.S. following the latter’s announcement of steep tariffs on solar panels imported from four countries in Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam, official said.

Illustration photo

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the above statement at a press briefing in Ha Noi on April 24.

Viet Nam is willing to work with relevant U.S. authorities to resolve the matter, ensuring that all information is reviewed in an objective and fair manner and in line with international practices, thereby promoting bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, and investment.

"We remain committed to fostering trade activities in a fair and transparent manner, while safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of businesses operating in Viet Nam," the diplomat stressed.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on April 21 announced that it would be imposing tariffs on solar panels imported from four Southeast Asian countries. The average tariff rate for Vietnamese firms is expected to be around 395.9 percent, with some companies facing potential duties of up to 800 percent./.