Three-year free registration for zero emission vehicles

Three years of free registration fees shall be applied to electric cars purchased or acquired from March 1, 2022.

Free registration fees target to promote the consumption of electric cars in the local market and develop the environmentally-friendly vehicle segmen.

This is part of Decree 10/2022/ND-CP (Decree 10), dated January 15, 2022 on registration fees, targeting to promote the consumption of electric cars in the local market and develop the environmentally-friendly vehicle segment.

For battery-run electric cars, within three years from March 1, 2022, the first registration fee will be zero %. Within the next two years, the registration fee for electric cars will be half of that of fuel-run vehicles with the same number of seats.

Fuel-powered cars with fewer than nine seats are subject to a registration fee of 10% of their value.

Decree 10 also stipulates proportions of registration fees for houses and land (at 0.5%), hunting guns and guns used for training and sports competitions (2%), ships, barges, canoes, tugs, pushers, submarines, submersibles, boats, including yachts and aircraft (1%).

The registration fee for motorbikes is 2%. Motorbikes of organizations and individuals in municipal cities and towns are subjected to registration fees at 5% of their value.

Regarding cars, trailers or semi-trailers towed by cars, vehicles similar to cars, the registration fee is 2%.

The registration fee for locally-assembled or manufactured carswill continue to be halved until the end of May./.