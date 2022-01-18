Three-year free registration for zero emission vehicles

|Free registration fees target to promote the consumption of electric cars in the local market and develop the environmentally-friendly vehicle segmen.
This is part of Decree 10/2022/ND-CP (Decree 10), dated January 15, 2022 on registration fees, targeting to promote the consumption of electric cars in the local market and develop the environmentally-friendly vehicle segment.
For battery-run electric cars, within three years from March 1, 2022, the first registration fee will be zero %. Within the next two years, the registration fee for electric cars will be half of that of fuel-run vehicles with the same number of seats.
Fuel-powered cars with fewer than nine seats are subject to a registration fee of 10% of their value.
Decree 10 also stipulates proportions of registration fees for houses and land (at 0.5%), hunting guns and guns used for training and sports competitions (2%), ships, barges, canoes, tugs, pushers, submarines, submersibles, boats, including yachts and aircraft (1%).
The registration fee for motorbikes is 2%. Motorbikes of organizations and individuals in municipal cities and towns are subjected to registration fees at 5% of their value.
Regarding cars, trailers or semi-trailers towed by cars, vehicles similar to cars, the registration fee is 2%.
The registration fee for locally-assembled or manufactured carswill continue to be halved until the end of May./.