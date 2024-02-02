January 2024's total retail sales of goods and services are estimated to increase by 8.1% compared to the same period last year, thanks to vibrant commercial and service activities before the Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the General Statistics Office.

Total retail sales of goods and services rise over 8% in January

The total retail sales of goods and services were posted at 524.1 trillion VND in January, up 1.6% over the previous month and up 8.1% over the same period last year.

The GSO said the rise was due to higher demand for cultural and education products, household appliances, accommodation services, food, and travel services.

The retail sales of goods were estimated at 407.5 trillion VND in January 2024, up 7.3% over the same period last year, with the highest increases in cultural and education products (up 22.5%), household appliances (up 13.4%) and food (up 6.2%).

Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Da Nang are three localities reporting the highest expansion in retail sales of goods in January.

The retail sales of accommodation, tourism, travel and other services also saw rises in January. In particular, the revenue from tourism was posted at 4.4 trillion VND in January, a considerable increase of 18.5% over the same period last year./.