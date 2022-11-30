The U.S. remains the largest importer of Viet Nam’s goods over the last 11 months with US$101.5 billion, reported the General Statistics Office.

Meanwhile, during the January-November period, China is the biggest import market of Viet Nam, with an estimated turnover of US$109.9 billion.

In November alone, Viet Nam earned US$29.18 billion from exporting, raising the total export value over 11 months to US$342.21 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.4 percent.

The Southeast Asian nation spent US$331.61 billion on imports in the January-November period, up 10.1 percent.

During the reviewed period, Viet Nam recorded a trade deficit of US$10.6 billion.