The US was the largest export market of Vietnam in the first four months of 2024, with an estimated export revenue of 34.1 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.

Illustrative image

China was the runner-up with an export turnover of 18 billion USD, and the EU came in third with an export value of 16.4 billion USD in the first four months of this year.

During the four months, Vietnam posted a total import-export revenue of 238.88 billion USD and a trade surplus of 8.4 billion USD. The export turnover was 123.64 billion USD, up 15%, while the import turnover was reported at 115.24 billion USD, up 15.4% over the same period last year.

Processed industrial goods accounted for over 87% of the total export revenue, while capital goods occupied 94% of the total import revenue in the first four months of this year.

Between January and April, China was the largest importer of Vietnamese goods, with an import revenue of 41.6 billion USD. It was followed by the Republic of Korea, with an import turnover of 17.1 billion USD and ASEAN, with an import value of 15.6 billion USD./.