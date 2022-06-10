Viet Nam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022

Viet Nam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

A corner of Trang Tan tourism site in Ninh Binh province of Viet Nam.

Specifically, Viet Nam was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination, Leading Beach Destination, and Asia’s Leading Tourist Board.

The capital city of Ha Noi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

Hue City and Hoi An were voted for Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

Da Nang City was nominated as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination.

Cuc Phuong National Park was designated as Asia’s Leading National Park.

Earlier, Viet Nam won 32 awards at the World Travel Award 2021 for Asia region including the title of Asia’s Leading Destination, Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination,and Asia’s Leading Tourist Board.

Viet Nam’s tourism has stepped up eight places on the 2021 Tourism and Travel Development Index (TTDI), according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Report.

Viet Nam experienced the greatest score improvement, rising by 4.7 percent to leap from 60th to 52nd on the overall index

The WEF report shows that Viet Nam’s improved rankings have resulted from its achievements in COVID-19 prevention, measures of safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic, and continuous efforts to develop safe tourism.

The Southeast Asian nation dropped COVID-19 test requirements for visitors entering the country from May 15, a move expected to boost the recovery of the country’s tourism industry./.