Viet Nam set to further reopen after Tet holiday

Viet Nam has prepared for broader reopening of schools, borders for international tourists, and regular international commercial flights after the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday.

School re-opening

Fourteen out of 63 cities and provinces allowed students to go back to schools as of January 28, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Thirty localities combined online and offline teaching while students in 19 other localities still followed online learning, said the ministry.

The total number of students back to schools reached nearly 15.7 million, accounting for 69 percent, the ministry added.

It is expected that 75.71 percent of students nationwide will return to schools after the Lunar New Year.

Specifically, all high schools will resume face-to-face learning. Fifty-seven localities will re-open junior schools. Fifty-three localities will allow primary schools to resume physical learning and 51 localities will allow kindergartners to return to classes.

About 91 percent of universities and colleges have planned resume direct learning after the Tet holiday.

Resumption of regular international commercial flights

Since January 1, 2022, the Government decided on partial resumption of regular international commercial flights to nine markets after a hiatus of nearly two years of suspension.

These international destinations are Beijing/Guangxi (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Taiwan, Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and San Francisco/Los Angeles (the US).

Flights on eight of the above air routes have been successfully resumed, except for the air route to China.

Half a month later, the Government permitted airlines to resume direct flights to Europe and Australia with an aim to meet the rising demand of overseas Vietnamese people who wish to fly home for Tet

Prior to the Tet holiday, the national flag carrier Viet Nam Airlines conducted regular flights to Australia, the UK, France, and Germany. After Tet, Bamboo Airways will be the next airline to operate flights to Germany, the UK, and Australia.

Under the current protocols, international passengers entering Viet Nam shall be required to present negative PCR test certificate.

Entrants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus shall have to self-isolate for three days at places of residence.

Those who have yet been vaccinated or partially vaccinated shall be required to self-isolate for seven days.

The Government has abolished rapid COVID-19 test requirement for international air passengers before boarding and after landing in Viet Nam.

To date, Viet Nam has temporarily recognized COVID-19 vaccination certificate/passport forms of 79 countries and territories.

Negotiations are now underway to accept other vaccine passports, especially those in a digital format.

Meanwhile, ten countries have so far endorsed Viet Nam's vaccine passport to facilitate travel between their countries and Viet Nam.

Reviving international tourism

On January 29, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with the Ministry of Health to devise a phased plan on tourism reopening no later than April 30.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism then submitted a plan in which it suggested full reopening of borders to foreign tourists through all international border gates.

This is a huge step forward after the Government allowed first five localities of Phu Quoc Island (Kien Giang Province in the southern region), Quang Nam, Da Nang, and Khanh Hoa in the central region, and Quang Ninh in the northern region, to join a pilot program to re-welcome foreign tourists. Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Dinh became the latest localities participating in this program.

Incoming tourists shall be required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued at least 14 days before entry or have proof of recovery from COVID-19 within six months prior to entry.

There will be separate requirements for partially vaccinated or young children.

Entrants shall also be required to show negative PCR test certificate issued within 72 hours prior to entry, and purchase health insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage with minimum value of US$50,000.

Since last November, Vet Nam has welcomed about 8,500 international tourists from Russia, the RoK, Singapore, the UK, and the U.S./.