The 33rd Meeting of the ASEAN Customs Directors-General will take place from June 4-6 in Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang.

The event is expected to attract around 100 foreign experts from customs delegations of ASEAN member countries led by their Directors General, Timor Lester Customs as an observer and the ASEAN Secretariat, along with leaders of customs agencies of partner countries, international organizations and the private sector.

Delegates will discuss various issues, including programs and solutions to complete the goals identified in the ASEAN Customs Development Strategy Plan for 2021-2025.

The meeting will focus on contents such as exchanging electronic documents through the ASEAN Single Window and implementing the ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS).

The meeting targets to build a customs data ecosystem, electronic data exchange and customs management for e-commerce and streamline customs procedures for low-value shipments.

With a population of over 660 million people and a total GDP of nearly US$3.66 trillion in 2022, ASEAN ranks third in Asia and represents the fifth largest economy in the world, behind the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. The bloc is positioned in the world’s most dynamic region.

Since Viet Nam joined ASEAN in 1995, Viet Nam Customs has successfully hosted three ASEAN Customs Directors General Conferences in 1995, 2004, and 2014./.