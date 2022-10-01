Viet Nam's GDP grew by 8.83 percent in the first nine months this year, the highest rate over the same period since 20211, the General Statistics Office reported Thursday.

The economy expanded 13.76 percent in the third quarter compared to 7.72 percent in the second quarter and 5.05 percent in the first quarter.

In January-September period, manufacturing grew by 10.69 percent while retail and services by 21 percent.

The agriculture-forestry-fishery sector increased 2.99 percent, contributing 4.04 percentage point to the overall growth of the economy.

The industry and construction sector rose by 9.44 percent, contributing 41.79 percentage point, while the service sector increased by 10.57 percent, contributing 54.17 percentage point to the nation's GDP growth.

Earlier this week, the World Bank predicted that Viet Nam’s economy is expected to grow by 7.2 percent in 2022, on the back of a strong rebound in domestic demand and continued solid performance by export-oriented manufacturing./.