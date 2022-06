As of June 15, Viet Nam’s total trade volume with the rest of the world hit US$337.85 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.7 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

The above figure includes US$31.64 billion in the first half of June, down 10 percent against the second half of May.

Of the total, export turnover was estimated at US$168.28 billion, up 17.2 percent.

Ke export items were phones and accessories (up 16.7 percent in value); machines, equipment and tools (up 20.6 percent); computers, electronics and spare parts (up 13.6 percent); and garments (up 21.3 percent).

Meanwhile, import value rose 16.3% to US$169.58 billion./.