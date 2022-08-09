Viet Nam's trade with ASEAN jumps tenfold over last decade

(TBTCO) - The trade volume between Viet Nam and other ASEAN member States significantly jumped to US$60 billion in 2021 from nearly US$6 billion over the past decade.

Specifically, Viet Nam's export turnover to ASEAN touched US$29.1 billion in 2021 from US$9.3 billion in 2010.

Thailand was Viet Nam's biggest export market in ASEAN with US$6.1 billion, accounting for 20 percent of Viet Nam's total export value to ASEAN, followed by Cambodia with US$4.8 billion, the Philippines with US$4.5 billion, and Malaysia with US$4.4 billion.

Key exports to ASEAN include rice, computers, electronic products and spare parts, mobiles, and machines.

The Philippines was the largest importer of Viet Nam's rice last year as it imported 2.4 million tons of rice worth US$1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Viet Nam's import value from ASEAN increased to US$41.1 billion in 2021 in comparison with US$14.5 billion in 2010.