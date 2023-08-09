The Free Trade Agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), EFTA bloc and free trade agreements in ASEAN are being actively implemented, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

Vietnam actively negotiates and signs diverse free trade agreements

Under the direction of the Government, with the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the EFTA bloc (including Switzerland, Norway, Ireland and Liechtenstein), the two sides have undergone 16 official negotiation sessions. In the near future, the two sides will resume negotiations to soon conclude the negotiation of this FTA. It is expected that the 17th negotiation session of the Vietnam - EFTA FTA will take place in November 2023 in Switzerland.

On the The Comprehensive & Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first discussion session between the two sides was held in Hanoi in June. The two sides agreed on the Terms of Reference (TOR) defining the scope of CEPA, exchanged orientations for general discussions as well as orientations for discussions in specific areas, including in goods trade, rules of origin, trade in services, investment facilitation, e-commerce, customs cooperation and trade remedies.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision 1542/QD-BCT on June 26, 2023 officially establishing the CEPA negotiation team with the UAE. Currently, Vietnam and the UEA are actively discussing and negotiating to be able to conclude this FTA negotiation soon under the direction of the leaders of the two countries.

Regarding free trade agreements within the ASEAN framework, relevant ministries and agencies concluded negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN - Australia - New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA). Currently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is finalizing a draft report to the Government on the signing of the Protocol to amend the AANZFTA Agreement towards the goal of signing the Protocol with ASEAN countries and Australia - New Zealand in 2023.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has presided over and coordinated with relevant ministries and sectors to attend the negotiations of the ASEAN - Canada Free Trade Agreement in an online form in April and June 2023.

At the same time, the Ministry has also coordinated with relevant ministries and sectors to participate in two negotiation sessions to upgrade the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement in Thailand in April and in China in June 2023; and the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in Indonesia in February and May./.