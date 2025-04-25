Vietnam, US kick start bilateral economic, trade negotiations

Vietnamese ministries and sectors stand ready to address the US’s concerns and work together to find mutually beneficial solutions based on the principle of harmonised interests and shared risks, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien ̣(fourth from left) holds phone talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer on April 23 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held phone talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer on April 23 evening, initiating discussions on economic and trade issues between the two countries.

The session, which was also attended by members of the Vietnamese Government's negotiation team and those at the technical level from relevant ministries and sectors, looked into the principles, scope, and roadmap for bilateral economic and trade negotiations.

At the event, Dien, who is head of the Government’s negotiation team, underscored Vietnam’s commitment to developing its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US, expressing the desire to promote economic and trade relations that are balanced, stable, sustainable, and effective.

He noted that Vietnamese ministries and sectors stand ready to address the US’s concerns and work together to find mutually beneficial solutions based on the principle of harmonised interests and shared risks.

For his part, Greer welcomed the two countries’ agreement to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, and expressed confidence that they will soon reach appropriate solutions to promote stable and mutually beneficial economic and trade ties.

Concluding the working session, the two chief negotiators agreed to maintain regular exchanges at both head-of-delegation and technical levels to accelerate the negotiation process on specific issues.

The talks came following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on imports from a number of trade partners, including Vietnam./.