Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is calling for foreign investments in 157 projects in the 2021-2025 period, according to a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

The projects are in various fields, including transport infrastructure, industrial and economic zone facilities, information technology infrastructure, waste and wastewater treatment, education and health, culture-sports-tourism, agro-forestry-fishery, production and services.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is tasked with guiding and inspecting the implementation of the decision; coordinating with ministries, sectors and localities in making detail information about the projects; organising events to popularise the list of the projects; reporting the investment promotion situation to the Prime Minister; and proposing supplements or adjustments if necessary.

Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam still rose 4.4 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2021 to 22.15 billion USD.

An upturn was recorded in both values of investment to new projects as well as additional capital to existing ones. Specifically, 12.5 billion USD was poured into 2,212 newly-licensed projects, up 20.6 percent over the same period last year, while 6.4 billion USD was added into underway projects, a rise of 25.6 percent./.