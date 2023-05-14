Vietnam expected to issue new visa policies to boost tourism sector

In a bid to revive the struggling tourism sector, Vietnam is set to unveil a series of new visa and immigration policies at the upcoming National Assembly meeting.

Bui Vien pedestrian street - a popular nighttime destination for foreign visitors and young local people in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

These policies are expected to bolster the country's socioeconomic development by attracting foreign visitors, following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has been proactively urging the Government to present a comprehensive plan to the National Assembly, aimed at expanding the list of visa exemptions and promoting the growth of tourism. The proposed immigration policies encompass several key changes that could potentially transform the landscape of travel to Vietnam.

One significant proposal is the extension of the duration for electronic visas from 30 days to 3 months, applicable for both single and multiple entries. This extended timeframe aims to provide travellers with greater flexibility and encourage longer stays, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the country's diverse offerings.

Furthermore, the plan entails the issuance of electronic visas to citizens of all countries and territories. By streamlining the visa application process, this measure seeks to eliminate unnecessary barriers and facilitate smoother entry for international visitors. This inclusive approach reflects Vietnam's commitment to embracing global tourism and fostering cultural exchange.

Another noteworthy proposal involves extending the visa exemption period. Currently limited to a duration of 15 days, this certificate would be extended to 45 days. This extension aims to accommodate travellers from countries enjoying visa-exempt status, granting them a more extended period to explore the country's attractions and contribute to its tourism revenue.

These forthcoming visa and immigration reforms signify Vietnam's determined efforts to revitalise its tourism industry, which has suffered immensely from the impact of the pandemic. The introduction of these policies is anticipated to create new opportunities for growth and development, positioning Vietnam as an appealing destination for international travellers seeking a memorable and immersive experience

As the country prepares to present these proposals to the National Assembly, stakeholders and industry experts eagerly await the outcome, hopeful that these reforms will pave the way for a vibrant and resilient tourism sector in Vietnam.

In addition, besides considering the decision to expand the visa exemption list, there will also be breakthrough policies to attract international tourists to Vietnam and promote the development of the country's green economy in the near future.

The MOFA is coordinating with relevant agencies and localities to actively carry out economic diplomacy, actively engage in comprehensive and effective international integration, and prepare for and implement high-level foreign relations programmes, further deepening bilateral and multilateral partnerships with countries and on international forums.

The Government has also entrusted the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to work with relevant authorities to enhance promotional activities for tourism, and efficient exploitation of potential international tourist markets. This includes the development of new tourism products with high quality and competitiveness to stimulate tourism recovery and sustainable development.

Ministries, sectors, and localities are required to organise the effective implementation of tasks and solutions in various fields, with a particular emphasis on the need to boost the recovery and development of tourism and propose the expansion of visa-exempt entry for countries into Vietnam.

Currently, the tourism sector is receiving significant attention from the Party and the State. At the National Tourism Conference in March 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged ministries, sectors, and localities to amend and improve policies regarding immigration procedures for international guests.

This includes expanding the list of visa-exempt countries, extending the appropriate duration of stay with reasonable fees, and expanding electronic visas. The Prime Minister also called for facilitating domestic and international airlines to open new routes and establish direct connections between Vietnam and key tourism markets.

PM Chinh also emphasised the need to enhance international cooperation, particularly with large multinational tourism corporations and conglomerates, to promote connectivity and attract major and potential markets based on the principles of "harmonious benefits and shared risks."

Following this conference, it is expected that the Government will issue a resolution to accelerate the recovery and development of tourism in the near future./.