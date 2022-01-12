Vietnam has 683,600 operational firms: economic census

As of December 31, 2020, Vietnam counted 683,600 operational enterprises, up 35.3 percent from 2016, the 2021 economic census revealed.

According to the census whose preliminary results were announced by the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment on January 11, during the 2016-2020 period, the number of firms increased 7.9 percent each year, still lower than the average of 8.7 percent recorded between 2011 and 2016.

In 2020, the businesses employed more than 14.7 million labourers, a rise of 4.7 percent from 2016. In the 2016-2020 period, the number of workhands expanded by 1.2 percent, lower than the 5.1 percent in 2011-2016.

Cooperatives saw a sharp increase in its number but a noted drop in workforce, with nearly 15,300 units nationwide in 2020, up 17.5 percent from 2016, and 169,600 employees, down 15.6 percent.

In 2020, there were nearly 5.2 million private business and production establishments, up 5.7 percent from 2016. However, the yearly increases of 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent in the numbers of establishments and labourers during the 2016-2020 period were much lower than the hikes of 3.0 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, in 2011-2016, and 4.4 percent and 5.6 percent in 2006-2011.

The census also found decreases in the numbers of non-business units and non-governmental organisations. However, religious establishments maintained its growth in terms of both quantity and workforce.

Nguyen Trung Tien, GSO deputy head and member of the steering board of the central economic census, said the office is working to announce the official results of the census as soon as possible.

Also on January 11, it released preliminary results of the 2021 administrative census that showed that Vietnam had 32,300 administrative establishments as of late 2020, down 7.25 percent compared with 2016.

The official results are expected to be publicised in the second quarter of this year.

The census aims to collect information about administrative units and their staff, as well as their budget spending and collection to review, adjust and supplement management policies and planning schemes, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Trong Thua./.