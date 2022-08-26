Vietnam int’l furniture, home accessories expo to resume later this month

The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA-EXPO) will open in Ho Chi Minh City on August 31 after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 2019 edition of the expo.

As heard at a press conference held by the organiser HAWA Corporation on August 25, it will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) and last until September 3.

Director of HAWA Corporation Dang Quoc Hung said the expo has been the largest annual fair and biggest export promotion event of the sector for years.

This year, 175 domestic and foreign enterprises will run 975 stalls on an area of 15,000 sq.m, offering visitors a diverse range of woodwork products such as furniture, handicrafts, interior décor, and gifts.

Notably, of the total, there are 140 booths operated by 34 foreign enterprises from 12 nations and territories, including Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Indonesia, and the Republic of Korea.

To date, the organiser has confirmed the registration of nearly 2,000 visitors, of whom 79% are foreigners./.