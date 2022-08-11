Vietnam looks to draw reputable US investors: Ambassador

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has suggested Nasdaq Inc of the US introduce reputable and experienced US investors to invest in Vietnam in IT, renewable energy, agriculture, health care, education, finance, and real estate in the coming time.

In a meeting on August 9 with Robert McCooey, Senior Vice President of Nasdaq's Listing Services unit, who leads business development for new listings in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, the Vietnamese diplomat said Vietnam wants to attract big firms from the US to invest in the above-mentioned areas, especially those that can contribute to implementing Vietnam's commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

The Delegation of Vietnam to the UN is ready to cooperate with Nasdaq in the organisation of meetings and seminars to this purpose, especially on the occasion of working visits of Vietnam’s high-ranking delegations to New York, he affirmed.

McCooey said that Vietnam's investment environment has a clear competitive advantage in the region thanks to its flexible response policy to the COVID-19 pandemic, and stable legal system.

He welcomed the suggestion of the delegation, saying Nasdaq is willing to work with the delegation to introduce business opportunities in Vietnam to US investors.

McCooey also expressed satisfaction about his working visit to Vietnam last month, and hoped to have the opportunity to return to Vietnam soon.

Nasdaq - the second largest stock exchange in the US, is an electronic stock exchange founded in 1971 by the US National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD). It is now home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market capitalisation of 19.4 trillion USD, including global leading companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, Paypal, and Intel./.