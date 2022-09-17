Vietnam remains world's second biggest coffee exporter

Vietnam's coffee has been shipped to more than 80 countries and territories, making the country the second biggest exporter in the world, with a market share of 14.2%.

Vietnam exported 112,531 tonnes of coffee worth 266 million USD in August, down 4% in volume but up 13% in value, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

On an eight-month calculation, Vietnam brought home 2.8 billion USD from exporting 1.2 million tonnes of coffee, up 40% in value and 11% in volume year-on-year, respectively.

Coffee is one of the six key currency earners with an annual revenue of over 3 billion USD. Its major markets are Europe, the US, Russia, Japan and the UK. In Europe, Vietnam is the second biggest coffee supplier with a market share of 16.1%, behind Brazil with 22.2%.

At present, Vietnam is home to 97 coffee bean processing plants with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, 160 coffee roasting, 8 instant coffee and 11 coffee blending facilities./.