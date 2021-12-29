Vietnamese firms sell 7.2 million products on Amazon

Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sold nearly 7.2 million products to Amazon customers around the world, average 14 products every minute, from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021, according to Amazon Global Selling.

The number of products sold by Vietnamese businesses on Amazon’s stores increased by 34 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the number of Vietnamese traders surpassing the sales milestone of 100,000 USD on Amazon increased by nearly 18 percent over the same period last year. The number of businesses with revenue exceeding 500,000 USD rose by more than 53 percent and it was more than 40 percent for those surpassing 1 million USD.

Vietnamese enterprises that have achieved good business performance on Amazon include Minh Long Ceramics, Royal Helmet and Lafooco Cashew Nuts./.