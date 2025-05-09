Vietnamese businesses invest 309.3 million USD abroad in four months

This includes over 269 million USD poured into 43 new projects, nearly three times higher than the same period last year and an additional 40 million USD injected into 12 existing projects, 69 times higher than the amount recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firms invested a total of 309.3 million USD abroad in the first four months of 2025, nearly tripling the figure from the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Office.

This includes over 269 million USD poured into 43 new projects, nearly three times higher than the same period last year and an additional 40 million USD injected into 12 existing projects, 69 times higher than the amount recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Up to 36% of Vietnamese outbound investments came towards to production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning with 111 million USD. This was followed by processing and manufacturing industry (65.6 million USD or 21.2%) and transport and warehousing (50.5 million USD or 16.3%).

About 24 countries and territories received Vietnamese investment over the four months. Among them, Laos took the lead with 141 million USD, making up 45.5%. Indonesia came second with 59 million USD or 19%. The Philippines and Japan were next with 26 million USD and 21 million USD, respectively./.