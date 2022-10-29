Vietnam's aquatic product exports reached 900 million USD in October, lifting the country’s total export turnover in the first ten months of 2022 to 9.39 billion USD, a sharp increase of 32.7% compared to the same period of 2021.

The export of tra fish raked in 183 million USD, raising the ten-month export value to 2.06 billion USD, up 76.5 % from the same period last year, according to the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, shrimp exports fetched 444 million USD in October, bringing the ten-month value to 3.84 billion USD and up 20.3% year on year.

The top three import markets of Vietnam, including the US, Japan, and China, accounted for 50.1% of the Southeast Asian nation’s total aquatic product export value in the first nine months.

Vietnam’s aquatic product export value increased in almost markets, excluding Russia which saw a decrease of 11% in the first nine months of this year. The country witnessed the highest growth, at 85.2%, in exports to China./.