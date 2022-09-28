Vietnam’s economy to expand 7.2% in 2022: WB

Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow by 7.2% in 2022, on the back of a strong rebound in domestic demand and continued solid performance by export-oriented manufacturing, according to the World Bank East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, October 2022.

A view of Ho Chi Minh City.

The economy rebounded strongly from COVID-19-related lockdowns in the third quarter of 2021, expanding by 6.4% in the first half of 2022, the report said.

The WB attributed the rebound to a recovery of exports and the release of pent-up demand following the removal of COVID-19-related mobility restrictions and, more recently, the gradual return of foreign tourists.

In the medium to long term, achieving Vietnam’s goal to become an upper-middle income economy will depend on transitioning to a productivity and innovation-led growth model based on a more efficient use of productive, human, and natural capital, the bank said.

The WB forecast that growth in the region is projected to decelerate from 7.2 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022, which is about two percentage points slower than was expected in April 2022.

Potential output in the region is now projected to expand 4.6% year-on-year over the 2022-2030 period, down from 6.5% in the decade preceding the pandemic.

According to a forecast by the WB in April, East Asian and Pacific countries can achieve an economic growth of 5% in 2022./.