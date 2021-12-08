Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021 kicks off

The Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021 kicked off on December 7, expected to help enterprises boost displaying, business matching, and cooperation activities on the digital platform.

Delegates mark the opening of the Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021 on December 7.

The Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021 kicked off on December 7, expected to help enterprises boost displaying, business matching, and cooperation activities on the digital platform.

The event through December 10, held on the website https://e.foodexpo.vn, is part of this year’s national trade promotion programme organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), aiming to assist enterprises in the food industry to maintain business cooperation and expand the market.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the booths at this exhibition are created by using 2D and 3D/VR360 technologies and can interact with visitors via different forms like video call or chatbox.

Particularly, the “virtual assistant” of the Foodexpo is also helpful for exhibitors to introduce their products and seek potential customers.

The Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021 features 300 booths of businesses from more than 20 provinces and cities nationwide. It also attracts a large number of importers from various countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, the EU, Canada, Russia, India, the US, and China, according to the MoIT’s Trade Promotion Agency.

As part of the event, the MoT held the Vietnam Food Forum 2021, a dialogue between businesses and policymakers, organisations, and experts in the food industry of Vietnam and the world./.