Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 0.94% (10.46 points) to 1,126.43 points on December 6.

VN-Index surpasses 1,125 points

Trading on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange increased by 5% to 18.03 trillion VND (753.61 million USD).

The VN-30 basket, comprising the 30 largest capped stocks, saw 27 tickers gained.

The HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange rose 0.99%, while the UPCoM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market went up 0.32%.