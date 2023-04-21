A national week of clean water and sanitation will be launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) from April 29 to May 6 to call on people across Vietnam to join hand in environment preservation, protect, and make use of water resources both economically and efficiently.

Week of clean water and sanitation to be launched

Accordingly, the MARD has requested that all localities organise online communication campaigns on social networks and at schools in order to raise awareness and change the behaviour in the community towards the use of clean water and environmental sanitation, in order to improve health and prevent disease.

Children should be guided on how to clean their hands with soap correctly at school and young people must be suggested to clean schools and streets regularly.

The issue of clean water and rural environmental sanitation in recent years has been a Government concern, that has been actively responded to by local authorities and people.

By the end of 2021, about 90% of rural people accessed clean water, 94% of rural households had latrines, and 96% of schools and health stations were equipped with clean water supply and sanitation facilities./.