3.74 billion USD of FDI poured into Ho Chi Minh City in 2021

The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Ho Chi Minh City hit 3.74 billion USD in 2021, down 14.2 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

However, the investment capital poured into new and adjusted projects in 2021 still remained high compared to the previous year.

Of the total, 686.6 million USD went to 633 new projects, down 33.4 percent in the number of new projects, and up 7.7 percent in the capital compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, 1.125 billion USD was added to 178 existing projects.

The average registered capital of a project was 1.08 million USD, primarily in the fields of real estate business (214.1 million USD), information and communications (206.6 million USD), and commerce (123.2 million USD).

Additionally, the municipal authorities also recorded capital contributions and share purchases in 2,289 transactions totaling 1.93 billion USD.

Countries and territories posting high adjusted investments included Japan (281 million USD), Singapore (263 million USD), and the US (237 million USD).

Meanwhile, Singapore was the biggest investor in HCM City in the year with 104 projects worth 310 million USD. It was followed by the Republic of Korea (RoK) with 80 projects valued at 125.2 million USD; the Netherlands (20 projects, 87.5 million USD); Japan (55 projects, 71.4 million USD).

According to the municipal Statistics Office, as of December 20, there were 10,441 valid foreign-invested projects with registered capital of 49.47 billion USD in the city./.