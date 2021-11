Infographics:

Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 13 percent in 10 months

(TBTCO) - Vietnam enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 13.1 percent in the export revenue of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first 10 months of this year to nearly 38.75 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

en.vietnamplus