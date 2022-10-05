Data of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that over the last nine months of 2022, Viet Nam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports hit US$40.8 billion, up 15.2 percent compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the country spent US$33.9 billion on importing farm-aquatic-forestry products during that time.
Export value of key farm products was estimated at US$16.8 billion, up 7.5 percent while export turnover of forestry and aquatic exports reached US$13.3 billion and US$8.5 billion, up 10.8 percent and 38 percent, respectively.
During the reviewed period, export items with high growth rates include coffee (US$3.1 billion, up 37.6 percent), rubber (US$2.3 billion, up 7.8 percent), rice (US$2.6 billion, up 9.3 percent), peppercorn (US$774 million, up 7.7 percent), cassava (US$1 billion, up 21 percent) and timber (US$12.4 billion, up 11.4 percent).
The U.S. remained the largest importer of Viet Nam's farm products with US$10.5 billion, making up 25.8 percent. It was followed by China (US$7.4 billion), Japan (US$3.1 billion) and the Republic of Korea (US$1.9 billion)./.