Viet Nam's goal to raise farm-aquatic-forestry product export turnover to around US$50 billion in 2022 is likely achievable, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on October 3.

Data of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that over the last nine months of 2022, Viet Nam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports hit US$40.8 billion, up 15.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country spent US$33.9 billion on importing farm-aquatic-forestry products during that time.

Export value of key farm products was estimated at US$16.8 billion, up 7.5 percent while export turnover of forestry and aquatic exports reached US$13.3 billion and US$8.5 billion, up 10.8 percent and 38 percent, respectively.

During the reviewed period, export items with high growth rates include coffee (US$3.1 billion, up 37.6 percent), rubber (US$2.3 billion, up 7.8 percent), rice (US$2.6 billion, up 9.3 percent), peppercorn (US$774 million, up 7.7 percent), cassava (US$1 billion, up 21 percent) and timber (US$12.4 billion, up 11.4 percent).

The U.S. remained the largest importer of Viet Nam's farm products with US$10.5 billion, making up 25.8 percent. It was followed by China (US$7.4 billion), Japan (US$3.1 billion) and the Republic of Korea (US$1.9 billion)./.