Annual report on foreign investment for 2022 released in Vietnam

The 2022 annual report of foreign investment in Vietnam was announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 10.

Vietnam has attracted investment from 141 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)

The report is authored by Prof., Dr. Nguyen Mai - President of Vietnam’s Association of Foreign-Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), with reference to documents of many prestigious international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The annual report aims to provide an objective and scientific assessment of foreign investment in Vietnam and the country’s overseas investment, in comparison with annual, medium-term, and long-term orientations and targets. This gives an all-round view of the FDI sector’s role and impact on Vietnam’s economy and society.

The launch of the 2022 annual report on foreign investment in Vietnam (Photo: ttdn.vn)

This year’s version, the second of its kind, consists of three chapters: the global and ASEAN situation, foreign investment in Vietnam, and orientations and solutions.

To make it, the VAFIE conducted a survey of 10 localities attracting and using FDI capital with high socio-economic efficiency to evaluate, research, draw lessons, find out opportunities and challenges in improving the quality and effectiveness of FDI inflows.

In order to effectively implement FDI attraction orientations, the report said that Vietnam needs to improve its policies to attract and use FDI with a focus on green growth, digital transformation and supply chain connectivity of domestic and foreign-invested enterprises.

As of February 2023, Vietnam had attracted nearly 440 billion USD from 141 countries and territories./.