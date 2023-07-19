|Aquatic product exports expected to recover from late Q3
To achieve the yearly target, many businesses have diversified products, focused on intensive processing, and invested in value chains.
Meanwhile, the MARD and localities will further provide fishermen with market information and guide them to implement solutions to deal with the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood, and step up inspections and handling of cases of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, towards a sustainable fishery sector.
Competent agencies will also work to remove obstacles relating to the Chinese and US markets, diversify export markets, and coordinate with banks to support businesses./.