Automobile sales down 42% due to lack of spare parts

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said on July 13 that its members sold 25,159 vehicles in June, down 42% from the previous month.

The figure included 17,826 passenger cars, down 49%; 6,821 commercial vehicles, down 14%, and 512 special-purpose vehicles, down 24% month-on-month.

Of the sold units, 11,044 were domestically assembled cars, a drop of 57%, while the remaining 14,115 were imported, down 23% from the previous month.

During the first half of this year, VAMA members sold 201,840 units, rising 34% year-on-year. Sales of passenger cars surged 50% to 157,935, while that of commercial vehicles down 5% to 40,498, and special-purpose vehicles up 12% to 3,407.

Among non-VAMA members, TC Motor supplied 36,397 vehicles to the market, while VinFast sold 14,695 automobiles in the six months.

Toyota Vietnam topped the list of sellers in June with 5,179 units. It was followed by TC Group, Mitsubishi Vietnam, Ford Vietnam, Thaco Mazda and Honda Vietnam.

Businesses blamed the decrease to the global semiconductor crisis and the lack of chips, as well as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the political situation in some regions./.