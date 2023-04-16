The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to increase flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to meet the huge demand during the five-day National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays.

Aviation authority orders increase in flights during five-day holidays

It wants 26 additional flights a day between the two cities and tourism hubs like Nha Trang, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Hue, Vinh, Buon Ma Thuot, and Pleiku between April 28 and May 3, which will translate into 4,500-5,000 seats.

Budget carrier VietJet Air has agreed to increase the number of seats by 20% to 70,000.

Vietnam Airlines Group, which consists of Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will operate more flights to Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City.

The routes with the most flights are HCM City – Hanoi, Da Nang, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Chu Lai, Hai Phong, Quy Nhon, Hue and vice versa.

The CAAV also instructed the carriers to maintain punctuality and publicly list fares on distribution channels, penalising ticket agents who gouge customers./.