Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s deep-sea port receives biggest-ever container ship

Gemalink, the largest deep-sea container port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Cai Mep - Thi Vai seaport complex, has recently received a 24,188 TEU container vessel, the biggest ever of its kind has docked at the port to date.

M/V OOCL SPAIN enters Gemalink port (Photo: VNA)

The ship, M/V OOCL SPAIN, is one of the largest ships in the world and the largest container ship ever to dock at a Vietnamese port. After docking at Gemalink on March 29 and 30 for unloading cargo, it departed for the next destination – Singapore.

Launched on February 16, 2023, the ship, 400m long and 61.3m wide, is on its first voyage on the Asia-North Europe route. The journey is expected to last 84 days visiting a series of ports, including Shanghai, Xiamen, Nansha, Hong Kong, Yantian, Cai Mep-Thi Vai, Singapore, Piraeus, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Valencia, Piraeus, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Shanghai.

James Chou, Managing Director of OOCL Vietnam, said Vietnam, located in the heart of Southeast Asia, has long been a strategic port in OOCL's service network. The country, one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, has gradually increased its importance in the global supply chain in recent years, he noted.

With its first phase becoming operational in January 2021, Gemalink has so far handled 2 million TEUs of import and export goods./.