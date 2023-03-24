Bac Giang promotes consumption of OCOP products associated with tourism

The northern province of Bac Giang plans to strengthen communication activities for products of the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme and promote the consumption of OCOP products associated with tourism activities this year.

OCOP products of Bac Giang province. (bacgiang.gov.vn)

Launched in 2018, the OCOP programme in Vietnam focuses on developing specialty products and high-quality products in rural areas to increase incomes for locals and boost the sustainability of economic development in rural areas.

OCOP products are commercial products and services such as food and beverages, handicrafts, and rural tourism services. They are classified as having one to five stars.

Under the programme, activities are conducted to build and promote value chains, which help promote economic restructuring and improve people's income and living standards.

Bac Giang province set out the goal that by the end of 2025, it has at least 310 OCOP products recognised with 3 stars or more (about 30-35 products per year), of which, it targets to have one or two of its OCOP products recognised with 5 stars at the national level.

The province plans to give priority to the development of specialty products and traditional products associated with the advantages of localities.

The province also eyes to further introduce its OCOP products to foreign consumers.

A provincial plan for OCOP programme implementation during the period from 2023 to 2025 will soon be issued to provide a basis for localities in the province to develop their implementation plans.

The province has issued a regulation on the inspection and supervision of OCOP products to make sure that the quality of the products is ensured as certificated.

Bac Giang will also integrate support programmes to help OCOP product manufacturers to maintain and improve product quality, for example, support to improve infrastructure, machinery, equipment, stamps, labeling, and packaging.

The province will strengthen trade promotion activities for local OCOP products and further implement digital transformation in the evaluation, classification, and management of OCOP products.

The provincial Rural Development Sub-department has proposed the provincial People's Committee encourage local agencies and localities use OCOP products as gifts in their events.

People's Committees of districts and cities pin the task of developing OCOP products with the local socio-economic development targets. To maintain and upgrade the rating of OCOP products and get more products meeting the requirements of the OCOP programme, last year, Bac Giang province’s Rural Sub-development organised three training courses for 200 district/commune officials, farmers, and producers who join the OCOP programme.

Many OCOP products have been sent for display at exhibitions and trade promotion conferences.

The provincial authorities supported 63 agricultural cooperatives in creating websites, product traceability stamps, human resource training, and developing infrastructure for raw material zones including the early-harvested lychee area in Phuc Hoa commune, and Luc Truc bamboo shoot growing area in Ngoc Chau commune, Tan Yen district.

Local cooperatives also received assistance to apply advanced management technologies in the production and sales of OCOP products.

In 2022, the provincial OCOP Council evaluated and classified products twice. As a result, by the end of 2022, Bac Giang province had 205 products recognised as OCOP products including 31 products rated 4-star and 174 products 3-star.

It recognised one tourism service as OCOP which is Ban Ven cultural and ecological tourism product of Than Truong Cooperative in Yen The district.

Notably, the province has one product - Luc Ngan Hong Xuan lychee - that meets 5-star standards. The province has applied for national evaluation and recognition of the product with a complete dossier to support its validity./.