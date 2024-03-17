The southern province of Binh Duong has planned to develop 10 more industrial parks (IP) in the 2023 - 2030 period, according to head of the provincial Industrial Park Management Board Nguyen Trung Tin.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Tin revealed the information at a conference to review local IPs’ activities in 2023, and outline tasks in 2024 held by the management board on March 15.

Accordingly, by the end of 2025, the locality is projected to develop two new industrial parks with a total land area of approximately 1,000 ha in Bac Tan Uyen district and Tan Uyen city. One of these will focus on attracting high-tech, automation and less labour-intensive mechanical engineering industries.

By the end of 2030, the province will have an additional eight IPs in Bac Tan Uyen, Dau Tieng, and Phu Giao districts with a total area of 6,000 ha along Belt Road No.4.

According to the official, Binh Duong is home to 33 IPs covering a total area of 14,790 ha, accounting for 7.9% of the total number of IPs nationwide. Among them, 28 IPs became operational with a total area of 11,962 ha.

Last year, local IPs attracted over 1.22 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), and 6 trillion VND (over 253.9 million USD) in domestic investment, equivalent to 111% and 548% of the set plan , respectively.

In the first quarter of 2024, as many as 177 million USD was poured into the province, up 385% year-on-year, and equivalent to 14.75% of the yearly plan.

Among 56 countries and territories worldwide having investment projects in Binh Duong’s IPs, Hong Kong (China) is the largest investor, followed by Japan, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea./.