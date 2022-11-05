Budget collection from import-export activities topped 362.4 trillion VND (14.57 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to 86.3% of the set target and up 14.6% year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Processing tra fish for export

The total import-export value in the period under review reached an estimated 616.2 billion USD, up 14.1% from the same period last year, the department reported.

Of the figure, the export and import turnovers totaled 312.8 billion USD and over 303.4 billion USD, representing year-on-year rises of 15.9% and 12.2%, respectively, leading to a trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD for Vietnam in the period.

The department said more measures will be taken in the remaining months of the year to remove difficulties and obstacles facing businesses.

Attention will be paid to improving the business environment in order to make it easier for enterprises to develop stably, thus promoting economic development and increasing budget collection, it added.

Other activities such as post-customs clearance inspection, specialised inspection, fight against smuggling and commercial fraud, and inspection and control of imports and exports will be also strengthened./.