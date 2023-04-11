Capital region to house second airport

The Ministry of Transport will sketch out a planning scheme on the second airport in the capital region for 2026-2030, and submit it to the Prime Minister for approval.

Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

This is part of an action programme launched by the ministry to materialise the Politburo’s Resolution on orientations and tasks to develop Hanoi by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Accordingly, the ministry will locate and put forth standards for the airport which is expected to meet development requirements in the capital region and the north at large.

It will also upgrade and expand the existing Noi Bai International Airport, contributing to turning Hanoi into a smart and modern urban area, and promoting regional connectivity for urban areas in the north and across the country.

Investment in Duong Bridge will be stepped up to raise the transportation capacity of the Hong (Red) River, and preparations will be made for the construction of the Co Tiet-Ben Market expressway by 2025, which is scheduled to be put into service by 2030.

The ministry will work on investment mobilisation for the Noi Bai-Ha Long expressway, and coordinate with Hanoi to accelerate the investment in Belt Roads No. 4, 2 and 5, urban rail routes, and other bridges.

Apart from the state budget, it will call for official development assistance and preferential loans from international donors, among others.

Railways, inland waterways and air routes will be prioritised in order to ease pressure on road transport. /.