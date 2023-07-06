|Close to 180 trillion USD raised through G-bond auctions in first half
In June alone, 16.94 trillion VND, or 85.77% of the total G-bonds on offer, was mobilised via 14 auctions on the HNX. Most of the total volume offered in the month was 15-year and 10-year bonds, accounting for 50.18% and 45.75%, respectively.
On the secondary market, the State Treasury mobilised more than 154.87 trillion VND in June, with the average trading value reaching 7.04 trillion VND per session, up 16.83% from the previous month. The total volume traded via outright transactions made up 73.05% of the total. Bonds with 10-, 15-, and 10-15 year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 15.92%; 15.13% and 11.82%, respectively.
In the first half, foreign investors' total trading valueamounted to 22,196 billion VND, accounting for 3.13% of the total market trading value, with the net selling value standing at 5.108 trillion VND./.