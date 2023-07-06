The State Treasury raised over 179.89 trillion VND (7.57 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via 84 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first six months of 2023.

Close to 180 trillion USD raised through G-bond auctions in first half

The amount was equal to 62.52% of the issuance plan in the second quarter, and 44.97% of the plan set for 2023.

In June alone, 16.94 trillion VND, or 85.77% of the total G-bonds on offer, was mobilised via 14 auctions on the HNX. Most of the total volume offered in the month was 15-year and 10-year bonds, accounting for 50.18% and 45.75%, respectively.

On the secondary market, the State Treasury mobilised more than 154.87 trillion VND in June, with the average trading value reaching 7.04 trillion VND per session, up 16.83% from the previous month. The total volume traded via outright transactions made up 73.05% of the total. Bonds with 10-, 15-, and 10-15 year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 15.92%; 15.13% and 11.82%, respectively.

In the first half, foreign investors' total trading valueamounted to 22,196 billion VND, accounting for 3.13% of the total market trading value, with the net selling value standing at 5.108 trillion VND./.