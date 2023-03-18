Committee to discuss shelved steel project with Chinese partner

A delegation of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) will meet with leaders of the China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group) in Beijing on March 18 to discuss the stagnant second-phase expansion of the Thai Nguyen iron and steel plant (Tisco 2).

The Tisco 2 project started in 2007 but has been suspended since 2013. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

The working session will look into some issues related to the second-phase expansion project and clarify the viewpoints of the parties concerned with a view to soon reactivating Tisco 2, a major project in Vietnam’s Thai Nguyen province that started in 2007 but has been suspended since 2013.

The CMSC delegation, led by Chairman Nguyen Hoang Anh, is paying a working visit to China from March 13 to 19.

In Guangzhou city of Guangdong province, the delegation met with representatives of the international cooperation department of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China (SASAC) and the Guangdong SASAC.

Anh noted the visit aims to carry out the important common perceptions stated in the memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation in the field of State-owned assets and enterprises signed between the CMSC and SASAC in late 2022, part of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to China. It also looks to seek ways for addressing obstacles to some cooperation projects.

The CMSC and SASAC also held an information exchange and cooperation conference in Guangzhou on March 14.

During the visit, the CMSC delegation also visited and had meetings with the China Southern Power Grid Co. Ltd and the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd in Guangdong./.