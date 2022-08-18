Construction of Ring Road No. 3 in HCMC set to start in June next year

The Government has ordered that construction of Ring Road No. 3 in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) is set to start on June 30, 202.

The Government urged four localities namely HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An to complete site clearance by March 30, 2024.

The Ring Road No. 3 project has a total investment length of about 76.34km, with 47.51 km in HCMC (passing through Thu Duc City, districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh) and 11.26 km in Dong Nai province (passing through Nhon Trach district); 10.76km in Binh Duong province (passing through the cities of Di An, Thua Dau Mot and Thuan An) and 6.81 km in Long An province (passing through Ben Luc district).

The project, with total investment capital estimated at VND75.378 trillion (US$3.2 billion), is expected to be completed on June 30, 2026.

The capital source for implementing the project is allocated from the State budget, including 50 percent from the central budget while the four localities are responsible for contributing the other half.

Ring Road No. 3 is a strategic traffic axis, creating a premise to remove bottlenecks and opening up new directions for urban, industrial, commercial, and service development.

It will connect to five radial highways - HCMC-Trung Luong, HCMC-Moc Bai, HCMC-Chon Thanh, Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ben Luc-Long Thanh, contributing to enhancing inter-regional connectivity./.