Czech PM visits Škoda Auto automobile assembly plant in Quang Ninh

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his entourage visited the Škoda Auto automobile manufacturing and assembly plant project at Viet Hung Industrial Park in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 22 as part of his ongoing official visit to Vietnam.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his entourage visit the Škoda Auto automobile manufacturing and assembly plant project at Viet Hung Industrial Park in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Receiving the delegation, Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy thanked the Czech government for supporting the promotion of Czech firms' economic and investment activities in foreign markets, including Vietnam.

He briefed participants on Quang Ninh’s strong economic development and its attractive business and investment environment and synchronous infrastructure.

The locality has many priority and support policies for investors, especially foreign ones, he said, stressing that the local authorities will create all the most favourable conditions for investors in terms of administrative procedures, land, site clearance, human resources, business and investment environment to help them invest successfully and sustainably in the province.

Huy highlighted the significance of the investment cooperation project between Vietnamese auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) and Škoda Auto of the Czech Republic in in Quang Ninh, saying that it contributes to implementing the locality’s policy on attracting processing and manufacturing projects that use modern and smart technologies and create products with high added value.

Quang Ninh is committed to supporting the implementation of the project, making it a symbol of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, Huy said.

He hoped that Czech PM will continue to act as a bridge connecting more Czech corporations and investors with partners in Quang Ninh, especially in information technology, processing and manufacturing industries, tourism, commerce, and seaport development.

The Škoda Auto automobile manufacturing and assembly plant is one of the key projects of the automobile industry that is receiving the attention of the two governments.

Petr Fiala said his country always attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam, a gateway to the potential ASEAN market.

Quang Ninh boasts the most attractive business investment environment in Vietnam, he said, adding that the Czech Republic will support related parties to connect, jointly seek business opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation./.