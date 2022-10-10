(TBTCO) - Deposits at all banks, including the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), are guaranteed by the State in all cases, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong affirmed on October 10 when talking to the media regarding recent issues related to the SCB.

A transaction office of the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB).

Depositors at the SCB should stay calm and not decide to withdraw their money, especially before the due dates, to have their interests ensured, Hong stressed.

In face of the information affecting SCB operations, the central bank has applied necessary measures to help the commercial lender run normally, and ensure its liquidity, she added.

According to the governor, with the role of the central bank as well as an agency managing banking activities, the SBV always sets the goal of being consistent with the management to control inflation, stabilise the macro-economy and currency, and ensure the safety of operations of the banking system, including the SCB, when making monetary and banking management policies./.