Digital technology firms, revenue up over 30% in five years: minister

The number of digital technology companies in Vietnam has increased by 30% while the industry’s revenue has risen by 32% since 2019, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on December 11.

Digital technology firms, revenue up over 30% in five years

The country’s digital technology industry has made encouraging strides over the last five years, he told the fifth national forum on the development of digital technology businesses held in northern Quang Ninh province, noting that the rate of Make-in-Vietnam products of the industry has gone up from 21% to 29%.

In particular, software production for foreign partners has grown 43%, involving 1,400 companies, with revenue nearing 10 billion USD.

The minister stressed that the forum was an occasion to review the development of and honour outstanding firms in the industry with the “Make in Vietnam” digital product awards.

He said that digital technology businesses of Vietnam now have a new mission which is contributing to national industrialisation and modernisation by creating digital applications and boosting digital transformation in different sectors and fields.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha expressed his hope that the fast development of entrepreneurs and businesses in the industry with digital solutions, technologies, and applications will unceasingly bring about reforms and breakthroughs for all socio-economic aspects and affirm Vietnam’s foothold in the world.

At the forum’s main session, speakers shared success stories about the creation of digital products helping make changes in the country and the world.

Participants in panel sessions looked into the development of new technology-based products like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor, and the commercialisation of those products in domestic and international markets. They also discussed barriers, challenges, and breakthrough solutions to provide more products and services on new digital platforms for markets.

At the forum, the Ministry of Information and Communications announced and presented the “Make in Vietnam” awards to honour the Vietnamese businesses and organisations with prominent digital technology products, solutions, and services.

Besides, exhibitions also gave visitors a chance to learn about and directly experience “Make in Vietnam” digital products./.