Emirates, Sun Group partner to promote tourism in Vietnam

Sun Group signs a MoU with Emirates, April 30, 2025. (Photo: Sun Group)

Emirates and Sun Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen inbound tourism to Vietnam and drive passenger traffic growth through collaborative efforts.

The MoU was signed during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai by Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for the Far East, and Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group cum CEO of Sun Entertainment & Hospitality Group.

As part of the agreement, Emirates and the Sun Group will coordinate on joint marketing and promotional campaigns to spotlight Vietnam as a premier travel destination across the airline’s global network. The two entities will also explore opportunities to organise familiarisation trips for media representatives and travel agents from key markets to further enhance awareness of Vietnam’s diverse tourism offerings, while supporting tour operators in these markets with promotional incentives and giveaways.

Orhan Abbas commented: “We’ve been significantly ramping up our Southeast Asia operations and will be adding new weekly flights to Da Nang from June, marking it as our third Vietnamese gateway. This expansion reflects Vietnam’s growing tourism appeal and our commitment to offering customers greater connectivity and choice. Our partnership with Sun Group will unlock exciting new opportunities to showcase Vietnam’s unique culture, heritage, and landscapes to a broader audience.”

Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, highlighted: "We believe that Emirates’ new route to Da Nang will have a profoundly positive impact not only on the city but also on Vietnam’s entire tourism industry.

Beyond connectivity, Emirates will also play the role of an ambassador introducing Vietnam to global travelers. With its powerful media presence and expansive customer reach, Emirates will help promote Vietnam’s destinations - particularly the most iconic ones where Sun Group has developed world-class tourism ecosystems and landmark attractions. These include Da Nang with the Golden Bridge and Ba Na Hills, Phu Quoc Island with the Kiss Bridge and Sunset Town and many more.

We are confident that the partnership between two renowned brands known for premium service and high-quality offerings will help propel Vietnam’s tourism forward and enhance the country’s reputation on the regional travel map. Sun Group is committed to working with Emirates to offer exclusive experiences and tailor-made services for Emirates passengers at Sun Group’s top-tier attractions across Vietnam - from Sun World theme parks to our award-winning resorts.

We see this as the beginning of a long-term partnership that brings value to travelers, to the nation, and to both of our brands. With this MoU, Emirates passengers will enjoy more than just a flight-they will embark on a seamless journey of discovery, from sky to ground, enriched by unforgettable experiences at every touchpoint along the way”.

Emirates currently serves Vietnam with 21 weekly passenger flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City operated by a Boeing 777. Starting June 2, Emirates will introduce four weekly flights to Da Nang with its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering a two-class configuration with 35 business class seats and 368 economy class seats. Flight EK370 will depart Dubai at 9:00 local time, arriving in Bangkok at 18:25, then departing Bangkok at 20:10 to land in Da Nang at 21:50. On the return journey, flight EK371 will leave Da Nang at 23:30, arriving in Bangkok at 1:10, and then depart at 3:40 to reach Dubai at 6:50, with all times being local.

Emirates’ modern wide-body aircraft, backed by strong local partnerships, make it well-positioned to contribute to Vietnam’s tourism sector and local economy.

Established in 2007, Sun Group, honoured by the World Travel Awards as Asia's Leading Integrated Tourism Group, is one of Vietnam’s most prominent private corporations. The group has continually flown the flag for Vietnam, enhancing the country's reputation as one of the most attractive destinations for tourism in the region and raising its’ profile on the world’s tourism map.

To achieve its goals and enhance the natural beauty of destinations nationwide, Sun Group has pioneered a new form of tourism development, creating high-quality ecosystems that offer world-class accommodations, entertainment parks, cultural landmarks, luxury amenities, and much more. The group owns and operates an impressive portfolio of hotels and resorts, including partnerships with globally recognized brands as well as its own world-class entertainment brands Sun World. A significant milestone in Sun Group’s mission to connect the world with Vietnam is becoming the Destination Partner of the Michelin Guide in Vietnam, an initiative that elevates global recognition of Vietnamese cuisine.

The collaboration with Emirates further solidifies Sun Group's status as Asia's leading tourism developer. As a pioneer in crafting world-class experiences, Sun Group brings the world to Vietnam and showcases Vietnam to the world./.